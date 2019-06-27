High Alert issued in Karnataka, NIA arrests a suspected terrorist coming from Bangladesh

A high alert has been issued across the Karnataka state on behalf of a suspected terrorist arrest, who is hailing from Bangladesh. Th suspect has been arrested from Doddaballapura town,

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil, in an interaction with media said that the suspect is allegedly linked to a terror organisation, reported the IANS.

“I had a meeting with the CID officials and as a precautionary measure high alert has been sounded across Karnataka,” the Minister said. asserted the minister.

“Since it comes under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I have nothing to say on the incident but only extend all cooperation.” Home Minister added

Doddaballapura is only 600 km away from the state capital.