Swiss bank freeze Neerav Modi’s accounts

Jun 27, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
Swiss authorities freeze the accounts of controversial diamond merchant Neerav Modi as per the request of Enforcement Directorate. The request was made four months before.The directorate suspects that the money from PNB scam has been transferred to this account. They found out that the money was first deposited in Dubai later in Hog Kong.

Mr. Modi is the prime suspect in Punjab Nation Bank frauding.He left the nation last year and took asylum in England. He was arrested by Scotland Yard and was trying to get bail.

