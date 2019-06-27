NEWS

Tamil actor and politician Mansoor Ali Khan seeks directions to EC

Jun 27, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
Tamil actor and politician Mansoor Ali Khan filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking its directions to the Election Commission (EC) to permit him to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were not tamper-proof.

Khan filed a writ petition before the apex court urging it to direct the poll body to allow him to demonstrate and prove the possibility of tampering with EVMs.

The actor-politician had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election as a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party candidate from Dindigul constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, the court declined for a second time urgent hearing to an advocate’s plea against the conduct of Lok Sabha elections through EVMs.

