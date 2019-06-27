This mystery pineapple in a pyramid shape from TVPM goes viral

Anil Kumar who runs a small sweet shop in the city was shocked to find a mystery Pineapple in his backyard. At first sight, he though it would be some other genetic variation as the pineapple resembled a huge carrot or like bud off a lotus. Later he identified it is noting but a gigantic Pineapple which he had never seen before in his life till date.

The aroma from the gigantic fruit was catchy according to him which made him to notice the fruit.

Despite cutting if and have eaten he had decided to exhibit the same in his shop so that other could see the enigmatic fruit.

According to Anil the Pineapple is 1 meter long with a slight curve at the base.

Despite many has tried to buy the same from him he refused to sell it as he thought that it would be good if many more others could see the enigmatic Pineapple and would visit his shop.