You will be fined this much amount if you block the way of ambulances from now on ; Fine Details Inside

According to the new bill passed by the Cabinet, anyone who is seen blocking the way of the ambulance will be fined Rs 10,000. The new resolution has been embedded in the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill.

law states violations including not giving way to emergency services such as ambulance will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 while aggregates violating terms will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The bill was introduced as a result of the various cases that had been registered earlier.

The Bill which has now become a law is expected to make roads safer with stringent rules and hefty fines for violators.

There have been several such cases where ambulances were blocked by protesters during agitations and traffic cops during road blocs or ministers' visit, the patients and their families suffer. The amendment is a strong step taken to tackle such cases of apathy.

The bill also includes fine for drinking an driving which has been increased from 2000 to 10,000.

Speeding fine has been raised to 5000 from 500 and if you are not wearing a seat-belt you will have to pay 1000