You will get a cashback if you return used plastic milk packets ; Details Inside

The Maharashtra government has declared that they will be refunding 50 paise if the customers return milk packets after the use

The milk packet will be recycles for further use.

A refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packets will be returned by the retailers itself when the customer returns empty milk packets after consumption.

According to environment minister Ramdas Kadam, this step will help the government and encourage recycling of the plastic milk packet.

On June 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had enforced the ban on the manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic materials.