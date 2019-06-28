Actress Amy Jackson rocks her pregnancy in bikini

English model Amy Jackson was a leading actress in the Indian film industry. Amy who played lead roles in both South-Indian film industry and Bollywood has temporarily quit the entertainment industry and is celebrating her pregnancy in Cyprus with her would-be George Panayiotu.

The couples is expecting their first baby in September this year and have announced their marriage will be on 2020. The couple got engaged on May 5 as per Greek customs in England.

The pretty actress Amy has shared her cute moments from her vacation in Cyprus. The actress is just rocking her pregnancy in a bikini. The actress has to shred her bikini photo on social media.