Raid in Kannur central jail again; Mobile phones, charger seized

Jun 28, 2019, 06:14 pm IST
The jail authorities conducted raid again in the Kannur Central jail. In the raid, mobile phones and solar charger were seized. The mobile phones were found in a search conducted under the leadership of Jail suprenditendent. 2 mobile phones and a solar charger hide inside a bucket was found from the 6 number block in the jail.

Around 36 mobile phones have been seized within the last week. The jail DGP Rishiraj Singh has asked to continue raids as many phones have been found out. In a raid conducted in the last week, many mobile phones including smartphones, ganja, and weapons have been seized from the inmates of Kannur central prison.

