Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘I will keep my Promise’:  poonam Pandey strips again for ‘Team India’: Video

Jun 29, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress and hot model Poonam Pandey has shared a new hot nude video on her social media handle for celebrating Indian cricket team’s victory against West Indies in the ICC world cup.

She shared her half nude video on her Instagram with a caption will keep my Promise’.

She has been continuously posting nude photos and videos in celebrating Indian team’s victory.

Earlier after India defeated South Africa, she shared a photo with a caption ”It Starts Now. #CRICKETWORLDCUP 2019”.

View this post on Instagram

New Video STRIP TEASE FOR TEAM INDIA Only on my New WEBSITE www.thepoonampandeyapp.com Trust me you'll like it 😉

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

Poonam Pandey is known for her controversial photos and video that she shares on social media. She rose to fame by offering to strip nude for the Indian Cricket team if they won the 2011 World Cup.

View this post on Instagram

I will keep my Promise. #indvswestindies #cwc2019

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

Tags

Related Articles

“I don’t want to continue as Chief Minister”,says Mamata Banerjee

May 26, 2019, 06:32 am IST

‘Aadu 2’ Trailer rocks in Kerala ,Shaji Pappan and crew ready to celebrate this Christmas

Dec 14, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

An accused had his penis measured in Newzealand

May 25, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Trump’s new plan has been criticized by conservatives

Mar 25, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close