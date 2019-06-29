Man dies of ‘Heart Attack’ during Police helmet checking

A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district passed away on Friday during vehicle check by the UP Police. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Dehat Police Station limits. The deceased’s family members have, however, alleged foul play.

“Helmet checking drive was initiated across the district. Family members of Vijendra (40) have alleged that on Friday afternoon, when Vijendra was going to his house from Najibabad, cops stopped him and asked him to produce relevant papers and helmet,” said Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi.

“Vijendra sought sometime to produce the relevant papers, saying he has asked one of his family members to bring them. By the time his son arrived with the documents, Vijendra’s condition had deteriorated. He was rushed to a doctor, where he died,” he further added.

Tyagi reiterated there was no scuffle between the deceased and the policemen. Vijendra’s kin alleged the police beat him up. The SP said, “If the family members of the deceased want to lodge any police complaint, they can do so.”