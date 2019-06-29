Latest NewsInternational

Over 7,500 kids killed in Yemen since 2013,says UN Report

Jun 29, 2019, 09:14 am IST
A new UN report says over 7,500 children have been killed or wounded in Yemen in the last five-and-a-half years as a result of airstrikes, shelling, fighting, suicide attacks, mines and other unexploded ordnance.

The report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released on Friday said the killings and injuries were among 11,779 grave violations against children between April 1, 2013 and December 31, 2018.

Other violations include their recruitment by combatants and detention for alleged or actual association with parties to the conflict.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict in Yemen which began in 2014, has killed thousands of people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The report said the figures are likely to be worse because monitoring Yemen has become increasingly difficult.

