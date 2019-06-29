Two government doctors suspended over bribery case

Two government doctors were suspended by the government over alleged bribery. The senior consultant in the Anesthesia department Dr. k.M.Venkitagiri and consultant in General surgery department Dr. P.V.Sunil Chandran were suspended.

They were suspended by the order from K.K.Shylaja Teacher, the health minister. Earlier, some tv channels have aired the visuals of they receiving bribes from patients. The minister has also instructed the Additional director of vigilance wing of the health department.