Latest NewsSports

Selfish Captain? Tactical Blunder? Afghanistan Captain Trolled After their Loss to Pakistan. Here is Why

Jun 30, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Afghanistan produced yet another thriller, this time against Pakistan, but failed to seize the key moments that eventually cost them the match. Afghanistan’s score of 227 was overcome by Pakistan with just two balls to spare, thanks to lusty hitting at the dying moments of the match by Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz. But, one of the key reasons why Afghanistan ended up on the wrong side of the match was a blunder Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib made, by bringing himself to bowl the 46th over of the match

Pakistan batsmen were finding the going tough against Afghan spinners and with a few overs left for spinners, the decision to bring himself on made no sense. His over was taken for 18 runs.

Experts and fans cannot take Naib’s decision to bowl the crucial over. Check out some of the reactions.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Priest falls to death while performing rituals at temple : Watch Video

Jan 29, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Bus crash kills children

Bus crashed; children dead as bus topples down

Apr 10, 2018, 06:20 am IST

PM Narendra Modi is stronger, powerful than ten opposition parties, says Rajinikanth

Nov 13, 2018, 03:04 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Important finding in Jisha Rape Murder case announced

Dec 12, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close