MS Dhoni Gets his ‘DRS Instincts’ Wrong, Ordinary Game With Bat too

Jul 1, 2019, 07:44 am IST
Jul 1, 2019, 07:44 am IST

India couldn’t get over the line against England and recorded their first defeat in the World Cup 2019. Chasing a mammoth 337, India paid the price for not showing urgency in scoring early and found the going tough in the last few overs to raise the scoring rate. MS Dhoni, who is already facing criticism for his poor scoring rate, had yet another ordinary game yesterday.

Normally MSD gets his DRS decisions spot on and Virat Kohli looks up to him to decide whether or not to take DRS or not. On Sunday, when Jason Roy was going all guns blazing, he had nicked one that was well pouched by Dhoni. Hardik Pandya appealed, which was turned down and Dhoni was convinced that the ball had not touched bat or glove of the batsman. Hence the DRS was not taken, but the replays clearly indicated that the ball had made contact with the glove.

MSD also had an ordinary day with the bat. His final score 42(31) doesn’t explain the story as he failed to raise the scoring rate in the final overs.

