The Bengal unit of the BJP is heading for a major Change; Details Inside

Jul 1, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
The state BJP, Bengal unit has decided to remove inactive leaders in all the levels of the party organisation. It has been asserted that the party is also trying to provide keep leadership and post for those party members who has performed will in the Lok sabha and the panchayath elections.

The leadership has decided that allocation of party posts will be done on the basis of performance. No one will be allowed to cling to a post without performing and become a liability to the party,” a senior state BJP leader said.

“They will be dealt with sternly. Moreover, state president Dilip Ghosh is also keen to revamp his team in the 39 organisational districts in Bengal and hence some changes in the organisation will be necessary,” said the sources added the sources

“Necessary steps have been taken in districts where the party’s organisation is week in preparation for the next Assembly elections,” he said Ghosh.

Recently, the BJP has changed eight district presidents.

 

