Easter Terror Attacks: Former police chief and defence secretary arrested

The Sri Lankan forces have arrested former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former police chief Pujith Jayasundera on charges of failure to prevent the Easter day terror attack. The Attorney General of the island nation has instructed the authorities to charge them.

Both of them were suspended by the Sri Lankan president for their fialure to combat the terroris. The Indian intelligence has earlier hasred the news of terror attack but they inacted on the information.

Earlier, both of them were testified before an ongoing Parliamentary enquiry panel on the attacks.

In the April 21, Easter day terror attack around 258 people lost their lives.