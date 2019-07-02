Here is How Pakistan Players Reacted to India’s Performance Against England

Pakistan fans must have wanted India to win their match against England since Pak’s chances of making it to the next stage depended a lot on the result of that match. As it happened, India lost the match and players like Dhoni and Jadhav were criticised for their approach in the last few overs. Former Pakistani players who had their eyes glued to this match had mixed reactions about it. Here is how they responded.

“One shouldn’t make accusations without evidence but as a former cricketer, I speak on the basis of what I see on the field. The way (MS) Dhoni batted in the last 10 overs says a lot. He hit one six in the final over and this is a man famous for his clean hitting, They don’t want Pakistan in the semi-finals” said former Player Basit Ali.

“What can one say. Everyone saw the match. We can only talk on the basis of the match we saw. And I feel India did not play its best game,” said Rashid Latif said. He also said it is hard to allege that India deliberately lost the match without solid evidence.

“The way India batted there was no serious effort to win the match and that says it all,” said Sikander Bakht who had said before the match that India would deliberately lose the match.

Former Test captain, Mohammad Yousuf felt that England raised their game against India and unfortunately India didn’t come to the game as they usually do.

“But Pakistan is still in with a chance to qualify for the semi-finals and we must try to beat Bangladesh comprehensively and put other things out of the mind,” he said.

“Winning the toss and batting first was crucial for England. When Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave them a rollicking start it was always going to be difficult for India,” said the left-handed opener Salman Butt.