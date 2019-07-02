CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

“That person wanted to fry an egg on my belly” says Mallika sherawat

Jul 2, 2019, 05:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

The actor Mallika Sherawath has asserted that a producer has once tried to convince her to allow him to fry an egg on her belly. She has assserted about the same when she was talking to the show hosted by kapil Sharma on ” The Kapil Sharma show”.

When the host asked her about certain ‘rumours’ about the film industry, Mallika shared an anecdote with the audience about what she has experienced in her career. “Once I was shooting a song for a film. And the producer seemed to be a novice. So he was trying to figure out a way to portray ‘Mallika is very hot.’ So, he sent an idea through the choreographer – ‘Can I fry an egg on your belly in the song?’ It’s true! The producer’s actually asked me this,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beating the #mondayblues With @bharti.laughterqueen @tusshark89 on #khatrakhatrakhatra @altbalaji #booosabkiphategi

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on

Tags

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi police launches campaign against fireworks

Aug 31, 2017, 08:48 pm IST

Malayalam writer supports ‘Niqab – Burqa’ ban in Sri Lanka

May 1, 2019, 12:27 pm IST

The most Desirable woman Niharica Raizada’s Hot and Stunning Photoshoot Pics: See More

Dec 16, 2017, 11:14 pm IST
bihar-cm-nitish-kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacks those who oppose liquor ban in the state

Apr 6, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close