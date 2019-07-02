“That person wanted to fry an egg on my belly” says Mallika sherawat

The actor Mallika Sherawath has asserted that a producer has once tried to convince her to allow him to fry an egg on her belly. She has assserted about the same when she was talking to the show hosted by kapil Sharma on ” The Kapil Sharma show”.

When the host asked her about certain ‘rumours’ about the film industry, Mallika shared an anecdote with the audience about what she has experienced in her career. “Once I was shooting a song for a film. And the producer seemed to be a novice. So he was trying to figure out a way to portray ‘Mallika is very hot.’ So, he sent an idea through the choreographer – ‘Can I fry an egg on your belly in the song?’ It’s true! The producer’s actually asked me this,” she said.