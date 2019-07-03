Copa America: Malayalai netizens troll Argentina for their defeat

Football fans, netizens, and social media trollers have celebrated the defeat of Argentina in the first semi-final of Copa America football tournament.

Argentina under the leadership of superstar Lionel Messi was defeated by their traditional opponent Brazil by 2-0. This has made social media trollers celebrate.

Brazil’s win came at the same Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte where they were thumped 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

Brazil strikers Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino have scored for their team. The Argentian has not beaten Brazil in a major tournament since 2005.

Messi, the captain of the Argentinian football team has won 29 trophies for his club Barcelona, but till has not won any trophies for his country. The team under his leadership has won only the 2008 Beijing Olympics.