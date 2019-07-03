Latest NewsNEWS

“Read to know why Pope decides to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint ?

Jul 3, 2019, 05:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pope Francis will declare Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan, an Indian nun, a saint on October 13, her congregation said here Tuesday.

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said.

He has decreed that the canonisation will take place in St Peters Square on October 13 this year, the congregation said.

The nun from Kerala will be canonised during a Mass along with John Henry Newman from England, Italian Josephine Vannini, Swiss Marguerite Bays and Brazilian Irm Dulce Pontes, it said.

The nun belongs to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

She was born in Puthenchira in Thrissur district on April 26, 1876 and died in Kuzhikkattussery on June 8, 1926.

The nun was declared venerable on June 28, 1999 and beatified on April 9, 2000 by Pope St John Paul II in Rome.

She was professed in 1914.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman Fined Rs 50,000 For Submitting Forged Documents For Insurance Claim

Apr 23, 2017, 01:36 pm IST
Women travelled with dead baby in metro

After being gang raped victim travelled with her dead baby in metro

Jun 8, 2017, 09:34 am IST

How will you die in India in terms of your place of living????

Nov 27, 2017, 04:47 pm IST

Sharjah Airport launches Smart Gates system at passport control

Jul 9, 2017, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close