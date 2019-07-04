Custody Deaths in Kerala: Mothers of the Victims Lead March to Assembly

The custody deaths are becoming a continuing tale in Kerala and despite Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan promising strong action against the culprits each time, there are more issues popping up all the time. The latest incident-Nedungandam custody death has shaken Kerala politics and drove the ruling party into a defensive position.

On Wednesday, with mounting pressure from the Opposition parties to arrest the culprits, the Crime Branch arrested KA Sabu, former sub-inspector of Nedumkandam police station, and Sajeev Antony, a civil police officer at the station. There could be arrests of more officers in the day to come.

Today, under the leadership of Action Council, a march was held to Legislative Assembly where mothers, relatives and other concerned persons connected to the victim took part. Mother of Sreejith, Rajkumar’s mother Kasthuri etc were part of the march which was inaugurated by P.C George. The major demand being raised is that the probe should be entrusted with CBI.