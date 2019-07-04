Is this true that Zomato employee saved 5 Months’ salary to buy his dream bike ? Read to know

Suraj, from our Karnal (Haryana) team, saved for 5 months to buy his dream bike. If you spot him on his supercool ride, do wave. ?? This is one of the many inspiring stories from @Zomato Delivery Universe – about folks who celebrate by staying focused on the road to success. pic.twitter.com/TiSHMMNzxk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 1, 2019

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, recognised Suraj’s hard work and Tweeted about it to tell people that if you work hard enough, there is nothing that can stop you. Oh, and he also said, if you see Suraj delivering food on his new KTM RC 200, do wave at him!

