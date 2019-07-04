Xiaomi launches Redmi 7A in India : Price and Specs

Xiaomi launches Redmi 7A in India today. The Redmi 7A is a massive upgrade to the Redmi 6A in almost all aspects. Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with several key highlights like — AI face unlock, Snapdragon 439, HD+ display, 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor on the back, 4000mAh battery, among other things.

The Redmi 7A comes for a starting price of Rs 5,999 in India but for the month of July, the phone will be available for a special price of Rs 5,799 in the country.

The Redmi 7A comes in two variants in India. The base model includes 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and it comes for a retail price of Rs 5,999. The second model of the Redmi 7A includes 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and this version comes for Rs 6,199.

In India, the Redmi 7A comes in three vibrant colours including — Matte blue, matte gold, matte black. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India on July 11 on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores. The phone will later available across other retail partner stores across the country.

As far as the specs of the Redmi 7A comes packed with a 5.45-inch screen HD+ full-screen display that offers 18:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the Redmi 7A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. It is worth noting that this is the first time that a Redmi A series phone comes with an octacore processor. The company also reveals that the Redmi 7A includes FM Antenna inside the device. Another interesting bit is that the Redmi 7A offers a splash-proof design.

On the camera front, the Redmi 7A India variant comes packed with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 486 camera sensor on the back panel. On the front, the Redmi 7A comes packed with a 5-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi 7A will soon get AI scene detection feature via an OTA update. On the software front the Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Redmi 7A comes packed with a 4000mAh battery that is 33 per cent larger than the Redmi 6A. Xiaomi claims that Redmi 7A offers up to 17 day standby time, up to 17 hours of HD video playback, up to 30 hours of 4G VoLTE calls.