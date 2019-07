2 People were killed and 2 otheres were injuered in an explosion iside a car near Turkey’s border with Syria on today.

The explosion took place 750 meters from a local government office in the border town Reyanli in Hatay Province of Turkey near Syria. The two people inside the car were killed. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

In 2013, two car bomb attacks killed 52 people including Syrian refugees in the Reyhanli.