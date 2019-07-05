Union government starts process of world’s largest fighter jet deal

The Indian government has started the process to initiate the world’s largest fighter jet deal. The Indian government has started the process to buy 114 fighter jets. The total worth of the deal is around 1500 crores US dollar ( 1.1 lakh crore Indian rupee).

The union government has said the process is in its initial stage. The deal has attracted the international defence flights companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin SAAb AB.

The union deputy minister for Defence Sri Pad Naik has informed the Parliament that the evaluation of intial bids and finalising the Indian Air Force’s requirements has begun. Earlier the government has decided to buy warships and other armouries for Indian Navy.

As per the Indian government, the Air Force and Navy require around 400 combat aircraft.