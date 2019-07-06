Here are the Changes Expected in India’s Line-up in the Match Against Srilanka

India will play against Srilanka in their last league match and although they are already into the semi-finals, they would want to win this match to maintain the momentum, also to give themselves a chance to go on top of the table. To get there, South Africa will have to beat Australia too in the second match today.

India has a few more boxes to tick and in today’s match, India might make some changes in the playing eleven. Here are the expected changes.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of India’s key player and with his all-round abilities, could prove vital to the team’s chances. India would want to try Jadeja, perhaps at the expense of one of the leg spinners. It could either be Chahal or Kuldeep who is replaced, but considering Kuldeep already missed out a match to accommodate Bhuvaneswar Kumar, it could be the turn of Chahal today.

Dinesh Karthik who played the last match is unlikely to be taken off after just one match and will keep his position as a finisher at sixth.

India needs to keep Jasprit Bumrah covered in cotton wool, so he could well be rested ahead of the key semifinals and it could be Bhuvi and Shami along with Pandya who carries on India’s bowling.

Apart from that, we cannot expect too many other changes. India will not mess up with an already settled top order.