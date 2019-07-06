P J Joseph announces the new party Chairman

C F Thomas would be the next Chairman of Kerala Congress(M) announced P J Joseph in its committee meeting. The announcement came after the meeting of Joseph faction. The part earlier split up as there were disagreements regarding the power. They condemned the Jose K Mani faction who elected the Chairman within 3 minutes in an unofficial meeting.

Joseph said that they can work together only if those who left the party is ready to rectify their mistakes. He accused that the meeting held by Jose K Mani was unofficial and unconstitutional. Joseph said that they would support any candiadates nominated by UDF and it will not change even if it is Nisha Jose K Mani. When I asks for a walk out in assembly, Roshy Augutine and N Jayaraj obeyed me. This will continue under the new chairman. The part has two sections and time will prove who has more support, he added.

C F Joseph commented that this is the real party meeting and the party is united. Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan, Saji Manjakadamban etc took part in the meeting. They criticized the government action to withdraw Karunya lottery initiated by K M Mani which was helpful to many poor patients. They demanded that the lottery should be there until the health insurance policy is implemented.