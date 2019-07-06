“Rahul Gandhi Takes Cocaine” : BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy is one of the more active critics of Rahul Gandhi and has lashed out at him yet again. Swamy has said that Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine. He added that Rahul will fail in the dope test prescribed by the Punjab government.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said on Thursday that the leaders, who have called the Punjabis as ‘Nashedis’ (Drug Addicts), should themselves undergo the prescribed dope test first.

Adding to this statement, Swamy said: “The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine.”

Badal’s comment came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.