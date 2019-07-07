A complete list of Dubai traffic fines and black points

A complete list of Traffic fines and black points in Dubai has been announced. All the traffic offenses and the fines imposed for this has been published.

Rash driving that is a threat to others life be fined 2000 Dirhams and 23 black points. The fine for driving after consuming alcohol will be decided by the court. Driving without a number plate will be fined 3000 Dirhams and 23 black points.

Fine for driving without having insurance is 500 Dirham and for driving a vehicle after the registration and license validity has expired is 500 Dirhams.