After bail in defamation case, Rahul Gandhi enjoys Dosa at Patna restaurant : See Pics

After appearing before a court in Patna and getting bail in a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi,Rahul Gandhi was on his way back to the airport to catch his return flight.However, midway, Gandhi, who was flanked by senior Congress leaders like AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil, state party chief Madan Mohan Jha and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, said he was feeling hungry and wanted to have a plate of dosa.

The cavalcade subsequently pulled up close to Maurya Lok market complex and the leaders walked to one of the restaurants famous for serving south Indian delicacies.

Sources said the Congress leader, who stepped down as the party’s national president recently, taking moral responsibility for the debacle in Lok Sabha polls, ordered dosa along with coffee which he enjoyed in a leisurely manner before heading towards the airport.Several people clicked snapshots of the leader having his meal from a distance that the SPG, which looks after Gandhi’s security, permitted, the sources said.