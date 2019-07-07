Amusement park fined Rs 15lakh for neglecting safety measures

An amusement park in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay a fine of Dh80,000 for neglecting safety measures, causing an accident that injured a child.

A nine-year-old Emirati girl was injured when she fell from six-metre height while playing on an equipment at the park.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance also sentenced an employee at the park, who was responsible for taking care of children’s safety in the play area, to a year in jail for negligence and another three-year suspended sentence.

The judge advised the child’s parents to file a civil suit at the competent court to seek compensation for the material and psychological damage they had suffered as a result of the incident.

Court documents stated that the Emirati child had gone to the amusement park with her family. She then went to play on an elevated equipment in the children’s play area, from where she accidentally fell down.

The girl suffered injuries to her back, hands and feet and was rushed to the hospital after her father and park management called the emergency teams. Police investigation showed that there was negligence on the side of the park and their employee, who was in charge of taking care of the children’s safety.