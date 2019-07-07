Andhra Pradesh’s YSRCP MLA demands Chandrababu to vacate his house for this reason

The ruling Congress party YSRCP on Sunday demanded that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should vacate the house in which he is staying here.

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that naidu should have moral responsibility of staying in an illegal house .

He has also asked him to vacate the house instead of making irrational arguments

The MLA from Mangalagiri said that if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President failed to vacate the house, he will complain to the competent authority to take immediate action.

As the land on which the house was built by Lingamaneni Ramesh clearly flouted the rules of various departments, the TDP President should immediately vacate the house and stop his doublespeak on the status of the house,” said the YSRCP leader who has been leading a campaign for demolition of all illegal buildings on the banks of Krishna river.

The MLA again asserted that Naidu is keeping on changing his mind about the staus of the house .