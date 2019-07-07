Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Andhra Pradesh’s YSRCP MLA demands Chandrababu to vacate his house for this reason

Jul 7, 2019, 08:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

The ruling Congress party YSRCP on Sunday demanded that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should vacate the house in which he is staying here.

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that naidu should have moral responsibility of staying in an illegal house .

He has also asked him to vacate the house instead of making irrational arguments

The MLA from Mangalagiri said that if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President failed to vacate the house, he will complain to the competent authority to take immediate action.

As the land on which the house was built by Lingamaneni Ramesh clearly flouted the rules of various departments, the TDP President should immediately vacate the house and stop his doublespeak on the status of the house,” said the YSRCP leader who has been leading a campaign for demolition of all illegal buildings on the banks of Krishna river.

The MLA again asserted that Naidu is keeping on changing his mind about the staus of the house .

Tags

Related Articles

Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister

Jul 26, 2017, 07:12 pm IST
boat race

Get ready for the season of splashing oars: Boat race date declared

Jun 27, 2017, 08:54 am IST

IndiGo Airlines Female Staff Found Hanging at Guest House

Nov 18, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

Tom Vadakkan not a big Congress leader,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 15, 2019, 03:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close