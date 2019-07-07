KeralaLatest News

'Anyone who criticizes the government is called an anti-national' says actress Shabana Azmi

Jul 7, 2019, 04:51 pm IST
Popular Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi said that anyone criticizing the union government is called an anti-national. He was addressing an event after receiving the Kunthi Mathoor award of Anand Mohan Charitable trust at Indore.

” To pint out the mistakes and fallacies of government is necessary for the development of our country. If we do not do this how could our condition will become better. But if we criticize government we will be called an-antinational, that is the situation in our country”. Shabhana criticized without naming any party.

” We should not be afraid. We did not need their certificate. We must against this situation. Must not bend our knee before anyone. India is a beautiful country. Any move to divide people will not be good for the country”, she added.

