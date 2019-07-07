Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Arena Space company postpones “Falcon Eye 1” launch due to this reason

Jul 7, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

It has been asserted that the Arena Space company  had decided to postpone the launch of UAE satellite “Falcon Eye 1” for a date to be determined later, due to weather conditions.

The decision was taken after adhering to the global requirement and in view of the unfavourable weather conditions, and high winds over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America.

The UAE has completed all preparations for the launch of the satellite to orbit, which was scheduled on Saturday, 6th July, and has taken four years to be ready, going through several stages.

Tags

Related Articles

Horoscope Today

May 16, 2017, 07:15 am IST

Famous Malayalam actresses without make up; See pics

Feb 2, 2018, 06:28 pm IST

Chinese media blames Korean preachers for murder of 2 nationals in Pakistan

Jun 13, 2017, 04:55 pm IST

Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Soldiers; Civilian Injured

Sep 4, 2018, 12:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close