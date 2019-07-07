Arena Space company postpones “Falcon Eye 1” launch due to this reason

It has been asserted that the Arena Space company had decided to postpone the launch of UAE satellite “Falcon Eye 1” for a date to be determined later, due to weather conditions.

The decision was taken after adhering to the global requirement and in view of the unfavourable weather conditions, and high winds over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America.

The UAE has completed all preparations for the launch of the satellite to orbit, which was scheduled on Saturday, 6th July, and has taken four years to be ready, going through several stages.