BIZARRE;In this govt hospital doctors treat patents under flashlights

The doctors at a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal allegedly treated patients under flashlights due to power cuts in the area. The chief medical superintendent of the hospital, however, denied the claims, saying there was a power cut for an hour due to heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, the SDM warned the hospital of strict action if found guilty.

“The Hospital does not even have basic amenities. There is no inverter to deal with power cuts. We have to suffer or hours without light . The administration should take steps to improve the situation and government should look into the matter asserts a patient who had been admitted in the hospital.