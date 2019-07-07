NEWS

BIZARRE;In this govt hospital doctors treat patents under flashlights

Jul 7, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The doctors at a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal allegedly treated patients under flashlights due to power cuts in the area. The chief medical superintendent of the hospital, however, denied the claims, saying there was a power cut for an hour due to heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, the SDM warned the hospital of strict action if found guilty.

“The Hospital does not even have basic amenities. There is no inverter to deal with power cuts. We have to suffer or hours without light . The administration should take steps to improve the situation and government should look into the matter asserts a patient who had been admitted in the hospital.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Tricolour rises high as Indian boxers sweep gold medals!

Feb 2, 2018, 01:02 pm IST

Law enforcement agencies seized $25 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods

Jul 13, 2018, 05:46 pm IST
explosion

Gelatin sticks cause blast in site; panic among labourers

Jul 4, 2018, 10:18 am IST

India beats Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in debut Test

Jun 15, 2018, 06:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close