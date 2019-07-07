BJP will form Govt in south states soon,says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah Saturday asked his partymen to work towards making the southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala the party’s strongholds one day.

“BJP formed the government in Karnataka earlier. Still we are told that BJP is not there in the south. I just say this much…. whether Telangana goes ahead, Andhra goes ahead or Kerala moves ahead… these three states have to become strongholds of BJP some day,” he said. “This competition is before Telangana people. You have to decide whether Telangana will first become (a stronghold), Andhra or Kerala,” he said.

Shah was speaking at an event in Hyderabad, where he kickstarted the party’s membership drive in Telangana, a move indicating the growing importance of the state in BJP’s scheme of things. The party’s membership campaign was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi earlier in the day. The party is buoyed by its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls, when it won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Shah pointed out that BJP secured more than 50 per cent votes in 17 states, while Congress secured not even a single seat in 17 states.