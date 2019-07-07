Can we engage in sex during periods? The answer will shock you for real

If it feels like your ovary has some personal grudges against you during menstruation, welcome to the painful periods club. If you suffer from severe cramps before and during periods, we just may have a solution for you. According to experts, having an orgasm can actually help you get rid of those crippling cramps.

While the exact reason is yet not known, apparently when you have sex when you are menstruating, orgasms help your body to get rid of prostaglandins, which are the chemical compounds responsible for period cramps.

If you tend to experience a little dryness down there, periods just might be the best time to have sex. Before you declare period sex as gross, it is important to remember that on an average a woman loses around two to three tablespoons of blood each month.

It may look a lot more than than that due to the presence of several other fluids. Since there is already plenty of ‘wetness’ down there, you can easily ditch the additional lubes.

If you are down for sexy times during your periods, it also means that you are willing to open up and be vulnerable with that one person. After all, nothing speaks intimacy like letting someone dive in your pool of blood and seeing them enjoy it.

While having sex during periods can be really messy, there are certain things you can do to make it a smoother experience:

1. Use towels or dark-coloured bedsheets to avoid blood stains

2. You can opt to have sex in the shower to avoid the mess altogether

3. It’s best to use a latex condom as it will protect you and your partner against STIs and pregnancy.