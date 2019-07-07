Latest NewsNEWS

Car bomb attack in central Afghanistan : 12 killed, 150 wounded

Jul 7, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
The Taliban carried out a devastating suicide car bombing in the central Afghanistan. The incident has resulted in the death of 12 and more then 150 others were injured.

According to the officia report the attack came as an all-Afghan peace conference, which includes the Taliban, was under way on July 7 in Doha in an effort to end the country’s relentless wars.

Many of the wounded were students of a nearby high school, said the provincial health department chief, Zahir Shah Nekmal. He said most of the injured suffered cuts and abrasions from broken glass.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility for the suicide attack saying the target was the intelligence service’s compound in Ghazni. He said the bombing killed tens of intelligence employees. The Taliban often exaggerate such claims.

Abdul Hai Khateby, a spokesman for the provincial Governor, said the Taliban planted the mine apparently to thwart a planned Afghan military offensive to retake nearby areas under the militants’ control. The children were local shepherds who happened to be moving their herd along the road when the mine exploded, he said.

