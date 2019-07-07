CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Check out the New look of Mohanlal in ‘Ittymaani Made In China’

Jul 7, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal has made his fans wondered by a new look in his yet to release film ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. The shooting of the film is currently undergoing in China.

The new look of Mohanlal was leaked and has become viral in social media. In this new look, Mohanlal is seen with a typical Chinese style mustache and wearing the traditional Chinese dress.

The film ‘Ittymaani Made In China’ is directed by debutant director duo Jibi and Joju. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashiirvad Cinemas.

