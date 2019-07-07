Former Prime Minister’s daughter accuses that judge ‘blackmailed’ into issuing verdict against her father

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has claimed that the entire judicial process against her father was corrupted and compromised.

She also released a video clip showing a court judge confessing that he was ‘blackmailed and forced’ to convict Nawaz Sharif.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister is serving a seven-year prison term since December 24, 2018, on a corruption case. He was convicted by the accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Case, one of the three cases against him in the wake of the Pakistan Supreme Court’s order in Panama Papers Case in July 28, 2017.

Maryam accused that the accountability judge Arshad Malik has confessed to a party worker Nassir Butt that he was blackmailed and forced. Malik has sentenced Nawas Sharif. She released the video of the conversation.

She accused that the judges were under immense pressure to send Nawas Shariff to jail. She will use the video in the bail case in Islamabad High Court.