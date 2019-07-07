‘Girls are kidnapped because they were given more freedom’, says DGP

V.K.Singh IPS, the DGP of Madhya Pradesh have opinionated that the girls are kidnapped more as they were given more freedom by the families. A news agency has reported that V.K.Singh has said that the girls were kidnapped while they left home.

” A new trend has been seen as IPC 363. Freedom for girls was increased too much. The news of girls being kidnapped has increased. The girls were kidnapped as they left homes’, the ANI reported.

#WATCH MP DGP,VK Singh,"Ek naya trend IPC 363 ke roop mein dikha hai. Ladkiyaan swatantra zada ho rahi hain,aaj ke samaj mein ladkiyon ki badhti swatantrata ek tathya hai.Aise cases mein increase hua hai jismein wo ghar se chali jati hain aur report hoti hai kidnapping ki" (4Jul) pic.twitter.com/M42uCRquM1 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

V.K.Singh, an IPS officer of 1984 batch was appointed as the DGP of the state in 2018 October.

In the last month, an eight-year-old girl child was kidnapped and killed after she was brutally raped. The police have said that the girl was killed after she went shopping after eight O clock.

In 2016 around 6016 kidnapping case was registered in the state.