Latest NewsIndia

‘Girls are kidnapped because they were given more freedom’, says DGP

Jul 7, 2019, 02:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

V.K.Singh IPS, the DGP of Madhya Pradesh have opinionated that the girls are kidnapped more as they were given more freedom by the families. A news agency has reported that V.K.Singh has said that the girls were kidnapped while they left home.

” A new trend has been seen as IPC 363. Freedom for girls was increased too much. The news of girls being kidnapped has increased. The girls were kidnapped as they left homes’, the ANI reported.

V.K.Singh, an IPS officer of 1984 batch was appointed as the DGP of the state in 2018 October.

In the last month, an eight-year-old girl child was kidnapped and killed after she was brutally raped. The police have said that the girl was killed after she went shopping after eight O clock.

In 2016 around 6016 kidnapping case was registered in the state.

Related Articles

Ministers banned from having sex; deputy prime minister in trouble

Feb 16, 2018, 07:59 am IST

Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan Starrer Karwaan’s Trailer Release Date Announced

Jun 27, 2018, 07:02 pm IST

Google deletes 29 malicious beauty camera apps from Playstore

Feb 4, 2019, 03:03 pm IST
Vidya-Balan

Vidya Balan is an absolute stunner in her latest photoshoot for a magazine cover: See Pics

Jan 29, 2019, 11:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close