Here is Congress’s new strategy for retaining power in Karnataka.

Congress offers minister post to all MLAs who have resigned in order to retain power in Karnataka. The Congress leaders are negotiating with the MLAs who went to a hotel in Mumbai immediately after the resignation. If the discussions reach consensus the current ministers have to sacrifice their posts.

AICC instructed to retain the government at any cost which led to the negotiations. The rebel leaders have not responded to this. The future of Karnataka government is in their hands.

KC Venugopal is presiding a meeting with Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara. D K Sivakumar communicates with the MLAs and JDS. The MLAs would return responded a confident Sivakumar later. Sivakumar was the brain behind resort politics which became popular in Karnataka and saved the party in many crucial times.

The BJP workers are providing security for the resigned members in Mumbai hotel. Congress workers said that there will be a march in front of the five-star hotel. The decision on the resignations will be finalized by the speaker on Tuesday. Congress aims to resolve the problems by then.