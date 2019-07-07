Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite with 45-day battery life : Price and Features

The Huami Amazfit Bip Lite is now available in India. The smart watch is priced Rs 3,999 and comes with a 45-day battery life on a single charge. The watch looks a lot like the Apple Watch and rocks an optical PPG heart rate sensor designed particularly to track activities like running and cycling. Like the previous Amazfit Bip, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and offers real-time notifications.

The optical PPG sensor on the Amazfit Bip Lite is combined with a three-axis acclerometer, barometer and a compass for activity tracking. There’s a 1.28-inch always-on display and can automatically detect the activity you are doing. It also has multi-sport tracking that tracks four cardio activities including running and cycling.

The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 30 meters and can be used while swimming. It’s also quite lightweight at 32 grams and comes with a curved corner design.

Huami will sell the Amazfit Bip lite via Amazon from July 15. This is the third smart watch from the Xiaomi-backed company to launch in India. The previous Amazfit Bip launched at Rs 5,499 and there is another smartband called Amazfit Stratos.