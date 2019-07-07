Latest NewsNEWSSports

“I am not here for records, I am here to lift World Cup” says Rohit Sharma

Jul 7, 2019, 10:18 pm IST
Right after scripting a world record by smashing five tons in a single edition of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Rohit Sharma has asserted that he is here to lift the world-cup and not to create records.

I am not here for records. I am here to score runs and lift the World Cup.” He further said he’d only rate hitting five centuries in the World Cup as his biggest feat if India win the World Cup he asserted.

Rohit played a knock of 103 runs against SriLanka while chasing the target of 265 runs. He has made the third consecutive century and became the only batsman who had score five centuries in a single edition of the premier tournament.

