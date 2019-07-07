Latest NewsIndia

In two months tourist leftover 2000 tonnes plastic garbage in Manali

Jul 7, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
In the last two months around 2000 tonnes of plastic garbages has been left over by the tourists in an ecologically fragile Himalayan tourist destination – Manali.

Manali is the favorite tourist spot and a honeymoon destination. Thousands of tourists visit here and they face many problems from the lack of rooms to the parking place. Above all this now the hills of plastic garbage are creating disturbance both for tourists and for the environment.

Around 10 lakh tourists have visited Manali in the last two months. They have left over around 2000 tonnes of plastic garbage in the place. As Manali lacks a garbage treatment plant, the garbage has to be manually removed from the area.

