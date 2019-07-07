‘Incredible India’: This boy travels 7km to fetch water

India is heading to become one of the world’s largest digital and financial power. In the recent Union Budget, the finance minister has claimed that it is the aim of the government to make India a $ 5 Trillion economy by the next five years. But in this ‘Incredible India’, an 11-year boy travels around 7.5 kilometers to fetch drinking water.

Rehan Qureshi boards at Mukundwadi railway station in Aurangabad, Maharashtra with empty pots in a passenger train at 11 am. He boards the passenger train to go Aurangabad railway station to fetch drinking water. He fills his empty pots in the railway station and departs from the station on another train at 3.15 pm.

The ponds and wells at the village where Rehan lives are dried up earlier. The water tanks visit his village once in five days. The water tankers charge around Rs.100 for a drum of water and is not affordable to his family. As his father is a daily age laborer and mother works as a domestic helper. Rehan a school drop-out has the duty to fetch water to sustain his family.

The only problem he and his friends who also accompany him to fetch water is police and railway station officials. They even scold and abuse them and at sometimes empty their pots and drums. But they have no other option.

Maharashtra is facing one of the worst drought situations the state has ever faced.