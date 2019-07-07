Indian Youth Congress chief resigns, writes letter to Rahul Gandhi

President of Indian Youth Congress Keshav Chand Yadav resigned from his post on Saturday taking full responsibility of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 debacle. “I do hereby take the full responsibility of the 2019 electoral defeat and tender my resignation from my current post,” Yadav said in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi.

Yadav was appointed as national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Amrinder Singh Raja Brar, by Rahul Gandhi in May last year.

Keshav Chand Yadav, who hails from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, has been the national general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and was incharge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.