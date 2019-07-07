KeralaLatest News

‘Intellectuals are the reason for BJP’s defeat in Kerala’, says BJP Leader

Jul 7, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP general secretary K. Surendran claimed that Kerala is the source of the anti-national and anti-Modi campaign in the country. He said this while addressing the BJP membership campaign at Kozhikode.

The ‘intellectuals’ in Kerala were the wholesale dealers of the anti-national and anti-Modi campaign in Indian. The Congress party which was rejected by the whole of India has welcomed the people of Kerala only because of this campaign work of intellectuals. This kind of stand will badly affect the development of Kerala.

The BJP must take into confidence and acceptance of the Minorities considering the special situation in Kerala. In the futrure, only BJP and UDF with the support of communal forces will be left in Kerala. The communists will not come back in the electoral politics.  History also shows this he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Activists Threaten Suicide in Mass Rally against Sabarimala Women Entry

Oct 13, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi is the captain of ‘sinking ship’,says BJP leader

Dec 16, 2017, 07:32 pm IST

Video : Deep fried fish comes alive and starts moving on plate

Jan 8, 2018, 07:03 am IST

SHOCKING! Expressway Caves in, SUV Falls 15-20 ft deep

Aug 1, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close