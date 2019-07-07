‘Intellectuals are the reason for BJP’s defeat in Kerala’, says BJP Leader

BJP general secretary K. Surendran claimed that Kerala is the source of the anti-national and anti-Modi campaign in the country. He said this while addressing the BJP membership campaign at Kozhikode.

The ‘intellectuals’ in Kerala were the wholesale dealers of the anti-national and anti-Modi campaign in Indian. The Congress party which was rejected by the whole of India has welcomed the people of Kerala only because of this campaign work of intellectuals. This kind of stand will badly affect the development of Kerala.

The BJP must take into confidence and acceptance of the Minorities considering the special situation in Kerala. In the futrure, only BJP and UDF with the support of communal forces will be left in Kerala. The communists will not come back in the electoral politics. History also shows this he said.