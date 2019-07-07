Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as National General Secretary of Congress

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday resigned as National General Secretary of Congress. It is to be noted that several Congress leaders have resigned from their posts in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as president of the party after Congress’ disastrous performance in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already resigned as Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief. Some other senior Congress leaders, including Deepak Babaria and Vivek Tankha have also stepped down from their posts taking moral responsibility for the party’s lacklustre performance in Lok Sabha election. Sources told Zee Media that since Rahul Gandhi has already stepped down as Congress president, these resignations will be accepted by the new president only, till then all these leaders will continue to remain on their posts.