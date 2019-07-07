Kerala govt plans to ban rituals without any scientific basis.Kerala State Law Reforms Commission has drafted a law for ban rituals without any scientific basis . The aim is to prevent the exploitation of the common people by spreading such atrocities without any scientific basis. Those who violate the law will be sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000. Meantime, religious practices that do not harm the body have been excluded from the law.

With the implementation of the law, these are the things that would be offensive

1) In the name of evicting ghost, torturing to inflict bodily harm, tying up, inflicting burns, insisting on sexual activities, forcing to drink urine etc

2) Black magic, making a person walk nakedly, disrupting a person’s daily activities in the name of supernatural powers, harassment in the name of treasure hunt.

3) Insisting on harming or killing an animal or a bird.

4) Preventing a person from seeking treatment and instead giving treatments like witchcraft and prayer

5) Piercing vel skewers on cheeks

6) Isolating women forcefully, preventing them from entering villages, shifting women during menstrual and delivery times, making them walk in the name of worship.

7) Pelting stones in the name of Kuttichathan, contaminating food or water

8) Seeking treatment in the name of supernatural power, threatening in the name of death and body pain, financial loss

Law not applicable

1) Worship in religious and spiritual places

2) Religious ceremonies held in religious and worship centres

3) Religious practices held in houses and all worship centres that do not harm our body.

4) Propagating ttraditions, arts and customs of ancient monks and saints

5) Circulating references and miracles of dead saints and monks. Propagating miracles of religious preachers

6) Architectural and astrological doctrines without deception or exploitation

7) Any form of religious ritual notified in government gazette